Bigelow announces re-election bid

State Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, from the 5th District that includes part of Madera County, will run for re-election next year and attempt to retain the seat he’s held since 2012, his campaign team announced Tuesday.
“Our communities need a representative in the State Assembly who will always fight for our values,” Bigelow said in a release. “It is clear there are many problems in Sacramento left to solve, and I intend to continue to earn the trust to be the voice for our communities in the Legislature.”
An author of the statewide water bond passed as Proposition 1 in 2014, Bigelow said he’s a leading voice for building new water storage in California.
“Before I leave the legislature, I am committed to making sure we break ground on Sites Reservoir and Temperance Flat Dam,” Bigelow said. “I know these projects mean jobs and prosperity for our communities, and I will not stop working until these projects are built.”
State Senator Tom Berryhill (R-8th) and Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes (R-42nd) called Bigelow a unifying voice in the Legislature.
“As a fourth generation cattle rancher, Frank knows our values and always fights for us,” Berryhill said. “Together, we have taken on the illegal fire tax and fought for its repeal. We’ve worked with Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike to ensure our voices and priorities are heard and our communities protected.”
“Frank is a trusted member of our Republican Leadership in Sacramento and he’s working every day to improve our state’s economy and bring new jobs to his region,” Mayes said. “I trust Frank. He’s earned it. We can’t get anything done if we don’t work together, and Frank is a unifying voice and a problem solver in the Legislature.”
First elected to the State Assembly in 2012, and named Assistant Republican Leader in 2015, Frank Bigelow is a fourth generation family rancher from O’Neals. His district includes parts of Madera, Mariposa, Tuolomne, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Placer, and Mono counties.
