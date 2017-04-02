Ahwahnee resident killed in accident

Jason Scott Miller, 25, of Ahwahnee, was killed in a solo accident about 8:30 p.m. April 1.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Miller was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram pick-up northbound on Road 600, south of Road 415, when for an unknown reason veered to the right which caused the truck to travel off the roadway and overturn.
Miller, who was the only one in the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, although the CHP said alcohol may have been a factor.
