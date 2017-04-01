Lazarcheffs become new owners of Oakhurst Veterinary Hospital

Dr. Kevin Lazarcheff, a Mountain Area veterinarian, will take over at Oakhurst Veterinary Hospital this month.
After several months of planning, the transition will take place in early April. Dr. Mark Nagel, owner of the hospital since 1997, will stay on three days a week as an additional doctor in practice.
Lazarcheff, a native of Reno, attended the University of Nevada, where he received a Bachelor’s of Science in Veterinary Science. Following his graduation from University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine in 1993, Lazarcheff worked at a small animal practice in Reno.
Lazarcheff has practiced both small and large animal medicine over the years, practicing in Nevada, California, and Washington. Lazarcheff has worked at numerous local emergency veterinary clinics in the area over the past 12 years.
“I’m very excited to become more involved in our community and look forward to this new chapter of my career,” said Lazarcheff. “I’ve always felt most at home in Oakhurst and I’m thrilled to become a business owner in this community.”
Additionally, wife and Oakhurst native, Stacie (Hawksworth) Lazarcheff will be taking on the role of practice manager, handling operations and marketing. Stacie holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management and Organizational Development from Fresno Pacific University.
Currently, Kevin Lazarcheff is the District V Governor and President-Elect of the California Veterinary Medical Association. Lazarcheff enjoys spending time with his wife and children Gabby, 14, and Wyle, 11, and his fur family of two dogs and two cats.
About Oakhurst Veterinarian Hospital
Oakhurst Veterinary Hospital is pleased to provide a wide variety of veterinary services for small animals in Oakhurst and surrounding areas. Veterinarians and staff are devoted to staying on top of the latest diagnostics, treatments, and wellness programs to maintain a pet’s optimal health. They work together with the public to keep their beloved furry friends happy and healthy.
Oakhurst Veterinary Hospital offers a wide range of veterinary services on everything from dogs and cats to rabbits and reptiles. A full list can be seen at oakhurstveterinaryhospitalca.com.
Details: Oakhurst Veterinary Hospital, (559) 683-2135, 40799 Highway 41, Oakhurst, CA, 93644.
Oakhurst Veterinary Hospital
Comments