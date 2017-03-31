Celebration of life for Max Stauffer April 8

4:52 Derek Carr Q&A takeaways: Is a Michael Jackson dance in his future? Pause

1:19 'Raging grannies' protest as Devin Nunes visits Fresno

0:50 Demonstration over Rep. Devin Nunes appearance in Fresno

3:13 Music video: KAY0 - R.E.S.P.E.C.T with Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer and officers

1:12 Protesters picket and chant against Rep. Devin Nunes in Fresno

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

3:21 Auschwitz survivor Bernard Marks: 'I tell this story so we don't repeat it'

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

4:52 Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’