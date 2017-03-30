Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce will reorganize

The Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce is in the beginning stages of an organizational restructure, which will cause the elimination of three staff members.
In a prepared statement, signed by Chamber President Betty Linn and 14 board members, the decision to reorganize the current chamber structure was not made lightly, and is being carried out with thoughtful analysis of member services and programs.
The statement continued as follows: “Throughout many strategic planning sessions and board meetings, the difficult decision to restructure became the most viable option. Sustaining a healthy and financially sound business model over the long-term is the ultimate goal. Member services and engagement will continue to be core to the chamber’s values.”
Under the current structure, the OACC operates with a staff of three - executive director, administrative assistant and bookkeeper. Unfortunately, this model has become unsustainable over the past several years, creating the need for change, the statement said. While the reorganization is essential, it also leads to the elimination of positions held by current employees. Duties will be carried out by a part-time chamber administrator, the chamber board of directors, and volunteers.
“We value the hard work and dedication that Executive Director Joelle Leder and Administrative Assistant Michaela Edwards have provided our chamber,” Linn said. “We move forward with this reorganization in an effort to create the healthiest chamber possible and regret that jobs are being lost in the process. The focus of the board of directors is the responsible allocation of member dues and contributions. That is at the heart of the decision. Promoting our mountain community and its businesses continues to be the chamber’s mission.”
In addition to Linn, other chamber board officers are President-Elect Melanie Barker, Past President Don Eaves, Secretary Donna Smith, and Treasurer Andrew Pence.
The rest of the board includes Shelle Abbott, Mike DeVito, Anne Driscoll, Brian Negley, Shawna Petrushkin, Darin Soukup, Donna Dozier, Mike Sullivan, Julie Fullmer and Mark Choe.
Membership meeting April 6
The chamber board of directors is inviting members to attend a Membership Town Hall Meeting, 6 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Association of Realtors office, 40298 Junction Drive. This meeting will focus on gathering member feedback about current and future programs while encouraging ideas for successful local business promotion.
Light refreshments and beverages will be served.
About the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce: The Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce was founded 1959. The chamber has been moving business forward in our community for more than 58 years. As a strong chamber in the State of California, the Oakhurst Area Chamber is a great place to educate, promote, and grow your organization. The chamber serves about 300 members, with members in all lines of business and professional organizations.
Staff Report
