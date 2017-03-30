Reforestation workshop for Mountain Area landowners April 27

A collection of state agencies, along with District 5 Madera County Supervisor Tom Wheeler, will host a free reforestation workshop from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 27 at Oakhurst Community Library.
Topics will include:
☆ Forest ecology following heavy tree mortality.
☆ Reforestation basics.
☆ Preparing the ground for planting.
☆ Selections of nursery stock.
☆ Treating competing vegetation.
☆ Landowner assistance programs that are currently available.
Speakers will include Ray Laclergue, owner of Intermountain Nursery, Jodi Axelson, a forestry advisor for the University of California Cooperative Extension, Stewart McMorrow, Doris Van Goidsenhoven, and Zolt Katay, all involved with forestry for Cal Fire, and Johnnie Siliznoff, a district conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Guests are asked to RSVP no later than April 14, as space is limited, by emailing Wheeler’s office at district5@co.madera.gov.
