Local

March 30, 2017 12:14 PM

Reforestation workshop for Mountain Area landowners April 27

A collection of state agencies, along with District 5 Madera County Supervisor Tom Wheeler, will host a free reforestation workshop from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 27 at Oakhurst Community Library.

Topics will include:

Forest ecology following heavy tree mortality.

Reforestation basics.

Preparing the ground for planting.

Selections of nursery stock.

Treating competing vegetation.

Landowner assistance programs that are currently available.

Speakers will include Ray Laclergue, owner of Intermountain Nursery, Jodi Axelson, a forestry advisor for the University of California Cooperative Extension, Stewart McMorrow, Doris Van Goidsenhoven, and Zolt Katay, all involved with forestry for Cal Fire, and Johnnie Siliznoff, a district conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Guests are asked to RSVP no later than April 14, as space is limited, by emailing Wheeler’s office at district5@co.madera.gov.

Staff report

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos