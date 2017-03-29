Mariposa Civil War Days returns April 8 -9

The Las Mariposas Civil War Group, in partnership with the American Civil War Association, will present the 11th Annual “Civil War Days in Mariposa” April 8 and 9.
The colorful and exciting event will be held at the Long’s Mariposa Ranch, once a part of John C. Fremont’s historic 44,386-acre Las Mariposas Land Grant.
The public is invited to tour the military and civilian encampments where they can see firsthand what life was like during this trying time in American history.
Visit with both Confederate and Federal soldiers and see how they lived while on campaign. Walk through the town of Longville and see how the war touched the day to day lives of the civilians as well. Visit the sutlers, who provided supplies to the soldiers and civilians, and shop for everyday items from this period.
On April 8, Civil War Era Games for children will be held starting at 11 a.m..
Children can also enter the Slingshot Turkey Shoot between the two daytime battles with some great prizes.
There will be three battles on Saturday - noon, 3 p.m., and 7 p.m..
Attendees are encouraged to watch up close as the soldiers prepare for battle, then watch as the muzzle flashes from the rifles and cannons light up the battlefield.
On Sunday, join the reenactors as they gather in Longville at 9:30 a.m. for church under the oaks. A children’s Easter Egg Hunt will be held after church. Civil War era games for children all day starting at 11a.m., with the final battle of the weekend starting at 1 p.m..
On Friday, April 7, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., more than 1,100 students from 32 pre-registered schools throughout Central California, including Oakhurst and Coarsegold elementary schools, will attend the free Civil War Education Day.
The goal of the event is to perpetuate public awareness of, and stimulate interest in, the historical significance of the period in United States history termed “The War between the States,” and commonly called the American Civil War.
“This is a fantastic way for the entire family to experience life during the American Civil War,” said event spokesperson Dianne Fritz. “So gather up the family and come out and join us on April 8 and 9 as we relive this most trying time in our nations history.”
Details: Dianne Fritz, (209)769-1451. Directions: Highway 49 out of Oakhurst then left on Old Highway just past the Mariposa Fairgrounds, then right on Yaqui Gulch and follow the signs.
Staff Report
