Corrigan will direct community band Sunday

Mike Corrigan has been named director of the Oakhurst Community Concert Band and will fill that role for the band’s spring concert at 3 p.m. this Sunday, April 2, at Mountain Christian Center.
The change in leadership followed Randy Hyatt’s resignation from the position following his leukemia diagnosis.
This is not the first leadership role for Corrigan with the band. He was its key organizer and director during the 1996-97 school year when the band was funded through the Yosemite High School adult education program.
“There were more people in the band than there were in the audience,” when the band was first organized, Corrigan remembered. “It was Randy’s leadership that took the band to the 50 - 60 member status it enjoys today.”
Corrigan said he really admires Hyatt, crediting his great personality, community spirit and selfless giving for the growth in both band and audience numbers. Now the band performs spring, holiday and fall concerts each year.
Admission to the concerts is always free but donations are accepted.
To be performed Sundy are La Peri, Red Rock Mountain, Seal Lullaby, Fuego del Alma, Fantasy on a Japanese Folk Song, Bombasto, At a Dixieland Jazz Funeral, At the Movies with John Williams, Over the Rainbow, and The Golden Age of Broadway.
In addition to their concert performances, the more experienced band members mentor Yosemite High music students as they perform in school graduations, musicals and at football games.
The band has supported the Badger band in other ways, such as the purchase of a new set of stands and additional music for the music library shared by the community band and YHS students. Other donations have been used to purchase cases for musical instruments.
“We do whatever we can to show support for the high school music program,” Corrigan said.
Corrigan works with current YHS band and choir teacher Francisco Marquez encouraging high school and advanced elementary school musicians to participate in the community band.
Hall of Fame
In February, Corrigan was inducted into The California Music Educators Association’s Hall of Fame in recognition of his career and lifetime achievements in music education. That career has spanned serving as a student and then assistant director at his alma mater, Mater Dei, teaching at Yosemite High School and in the Clovis Unified School District and organizing the Pacific Symphony Youth Wind Ensemble, an honor band for high school students in Orange County sponsored by the Pacific Symphony Orchestra.
He also served as the music resource specialist for the Capistrano Unified School District, as the Santa Monica High School band teacher and in the Manhattan Beach School District conducting an elementary school level band program with 600 students.
In 2015, YHS named the music building after Hyatt who directed the OCCB and taught music at YHS for 12 years. He was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in December, and is being is treated with a pill that was released in 2006.
“I was initially hospitalized five days after my doctor’s visit,” Hyatt said. “I had the doctor’s visit at 8 a.m., was in the oncologist at 1 p.m. and in the hospital at 4 p.m. That was a lot to handle in one day. I am thankful for prayer and good medical treatment.”
Hyatt plans to be in the audience for Sunday’s spring concert.
