Community News - week of March 30

CASA sessions
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Fresno and Madera counties will hold information sessions for individuals interested in learning more about the organization of neutral, court appointed volunteers who are the voice of abused and neglected foster children.
The sessions will be held 9-10 a.m., April 15, and 6-7 p.m., April 19, in the Galloway Room of the Madera County Library.
Details: Meghan, (559) 244-6485, or casa@casafresno.org.
Gem and rock show
The Mariposa Gem and Mineral Show will be held April 8-9 at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds. Hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday. This is the annual fundriaser for the California State Mining and Mineral Museum.
Admission is $3 for adults and children 14-and-under are free. Parking and museum admission is free during this event.
Details: Randy Bolt, (209) 742-7625 or rocksmuseum@gmail.com; Meredith Meehan, (559) 868-3535, or mgmc@sti.net.
Run, walk, bike-a-thon
The Mariposa County 4-H Citizenship project will hold its 6th Annual Multiple Sclerosis Bike-a-Thon on April 23. Runners and walkers will be included this year. The 10-mile course starts in Catheys Valley and into the historical town of Hornitas.
Shorter distances of one or five miles is also offered.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Highway 140 and Indian Gulch Road, with the event beginning about 10. A barbecue and awards ceremony will be held at Hornitos Park afterwards.
Details and pledge forms: (209) 376-2312 or (209) 376-2320.
Financial hope
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University (FPU) will give lessons on budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt and saving for emergencies. The classes begin 9:30 a.m., April 23.
FPU gives people the tools they need to change their behavior and succeed financially. Following the course, nearly 94% budget regularly.
Details-registration: Jamie Ellis, (615) 371-8881, ext. 5572, or Jamie.Ellis@DaveRamsey.com.
Environmental documentary
Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret, an environmental documentary, will be shown 5:45 - 8:15 p.m., April 24, at the Oakhurst Library. This free earth day event is sponsored by Meatless Mondays and Beyond. A vegan meal will be offered.
Details and RSVP: Kimberly, (805) 245-0730.
Good Medicine concert
The Friends of the North Fork Branch Library will host a Good Medicine concert, 4-6 p.m., April 15, at the North Fork Library. Come enjoy foot-stomping music and hors d’oeuvres.
Tickets $5 for those 18 years and for students with current ID, and $7 for adults. Tickets will be sold at the door.
Details: Sarah McIntyre, (559) 877-2387.
Notice to taxpayers
The second installment of the 2016-17 property taxes will become delinquent after April 10. If unpaid, a 10% penalty and $20 cost will be added to each parcel.
If you are a new property owner and have not received your tax bill, contact the county treasurer-tax collector office weekdays, at (559) 675-7713.
Linn endorsement
On March 21, Madera County District Attorney David Linn announced he was endorsed by the Madera County Prosecutors Association in his bid to retain his seat.
The Madera County Prosecutors Association is made up of all senior and line deputy district attorneys who work in the Madera office. This is the first time in over a decade the association has endorsed a candidate for Madera County District Attorney, Linn said in a prepared statement.
“I am honored and humbled by my staff’s continuing support of me,” Linn said. “I believe we are all doing our best to keep the public trust.”
NOTE: Madera County District Attorney David Linn is married to Betty Linn, publisher of the Sierra Star, Sierra Home Advertiser and www.sierrastar.com.
Clarification
A March 23 letter to the editor from Glenn Baxter read “How we justify a large amount of money for a proposed off road tract that we do not need, then we don’t provide adequate fire safety is mind-boggling.” The original sentence read “How we justify $100 billion for a HSR (High Speed Rail) that we do not need, then we don’t provide adequate fire/safety is mind-boggling.” We regret the error.
Comments