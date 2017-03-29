Small business expo April 5

Mountain Area business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs will soon have the opportunity to obtain a variety of information and resources from state and county officials.
For new and existing business owners, a State Board of Equalization Small Business Tax Seminar and Resource Expo, sponsored by State Board of Equalization Vice Chair George Runner, Senator Tom Berryhill, Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, Supervisor Tom Wheeler, and the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. April 5 at the Oakhurst Community Center.
“Small businesses are a critical part of California’s economy,” Runner said. “Our goal is to help business owners be successful by ensuring they understand California’s complicated tax law.”
The expo will be followed by a second seminar and resource expo 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. sponsored by the Madera County Economic Development Commission and Chamber Alliance. Both sessions are free.
“The Chamber Alliance is really looking forward to sharing this wealth of knowledge from a variety of state and local resources for the small business owners in the community,” said Joelle Leder, executive director of the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce. “It is a full day of free information for those starting out a brand new business or for those who are looking to learn something new. Information from the State Board of Equalization, Employment Development Department, IRS and Franchise Tax Board, to information on advertising, marketing and social media, to how to get a business loan with the Madera County EDC or obtaining a DBA and business license.”
Those groups will speak on several topics, including avoiding common sales and use tax problems, employee or independent contractor, better business through better records, and forms of ownership.
Register directly with the State Board of Equalization for the morning seminar by calling (888) 847-9652 or online at boe.ca.gov/seminars.
To register for the afternoon session, call the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, (559) 683-7766, the North Fork Chamber of Commerce, (559) 415-8002, or register online at 2017smallbusinessseminar.eventbrite.com. The afternoon seminar includes lunch.
“This is a great opportunity for a new small business to fast track doing business with Madera County or the State of California during this full day of seminars. The Resource Expo will be wonderful for the business community with a new or established business to receive and provide the free resources they might need to be more successful,” Leder said.
This event is sponsored by Madera County EDC and the Chamber Alliance Committee, which includes the Bass Lake, Coarsegold , North Fork and Oakhurst area chambers of commerce.
Details: Joelle Leder, (559) 683-7766, or oakhurstchamber.com.
