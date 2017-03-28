Diabetes drawing contest open for elementary students

The Madera County Public Health Department will celebrate Tuesday, Diabetes Alert Day, by hosting a Healthy Me drawing contest for elementary school children.
The winning drawings are being displayed in community settings with the message of taking diabetes risk tests in observance of the American Diabetes Association’s Alert Day.
A study conducted in 2016 by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research (CCPHA) showed that 47% of adults in Madera County are estimated to have prediabetes, while another 12% have already been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Additionally, the recently completed Community Health Assessment Survey conducted by MCPHD, shows diabetes is the sixth leading cause of death in Madera County.
Diabetes Alert Day is a day to sound the alarm about the prevalence of type 2 diabetes in the community. In addition to the coloring contest, adults are invited to take either the American Diabetes Association Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test or the Do I Have Prediabetes Test to identify if they are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
These free, anonymous tests are available online by clicking here for the risk test or clicking here for the prediabetes test. They can help participants begin a discussion with their primary care provider about type 2 diabetes.
Unfortunately, many people remain unaware of their risks for type 2 diabetes.
“Knowing your risk for diabetes greatly increases a person’s chances to receive preventative care and can reduce the risk of developing serious complications. We hope that the children’s drawings can help people become better aware of their risk for diabetes.” said Van Do-Reynoso, the county’s public health director.
Details: (559) 675-7893.
MCPHD
