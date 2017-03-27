Soroptimists seeks Mountain Area applicants for Live Your Dream scholarship awards

Soroptimist International of the Sierras is seeking applicants for the 2017 Live Your Dream Scholarship Awards. This is the last call for applications as the deadline is Wednesday, April 5.
Applications can be postmarked or hand delivered by to the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce office, located at 40061 Hwy 49, Suite 102 in Oakhurst, CA, 93644.
The 2017 Awards Luncheon will take place on April 20 at El Cid Mexican Cuisine and will include the Live Your Dream Scholarship Awards, Women of Distinction and Women Helping Women Awards.
“This annual luncheon held each year on the third Thursday in April is an important part of our local club and mission statement where we inspire and create opportunities to transform the lives of women with over $3,000 in scholarship monies,” said Joelle V. Leder, Live Your Dream Program Chair and President Elect of Soroptimist of The Sierras. “This money is raised at our two Soup and Salad Luncheon events and it is such a joy to see the difference this makes in the individuals in our local community.”
Are you eligible? To qualify one must be the primary financial support for themselves and their dependents, be attending a vocational training or undergraduate degree program, have financial need and be motivated to achieve educational goals.
For a complete list of requirements or more information, click here or visit www.soroptimist.org/awards/live-your-dream-awards.html.
“This opportunity helped me pay for some of the final expenses of my degree, which I have now completed,” said Kristina Talent, who won one of the scholarships in 2016. “This also gave me encouragement to continue to move forward with the scholarship monies and the support of the local Soroptimist of The Sierras club.”
Soroptimist is an international volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Founded in 1921, Soroptimist has approximately 95,000 members in 120 countries and territories. Soroptimist members belong to local clubs that determine community focus projects and programs in addition to supporting organization-wide programs, all of which benefit women and girls.
Details: Joelle Leder, Soroptimist International of the Sierras, (559) 683-7766.
