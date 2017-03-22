Two arrested in YLP for methamphetamine, child endangerment

2:03 About 12,000 attend Mexican soccer match at Chukchansi Park Pause

1:06 Fresno hearing shows concerns over proposed health-care plan

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

1:31 Knife fight in Central Fresno sends man to the hospital

1:41 The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry

2:51 Meet Rei Hotoda, the fifth conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

0:56 Fear, anger over proposed changes to health-care law

1:09 Aaron Peck's Pro Day Highlights/Interview

1:01 Green pizza for St. Patrick's Day