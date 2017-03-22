Two arrested in YLP for methamphetamine, child endangerment

A search warrant served last week led to the arrest of two people in Yosemite Lakes Park, who remained behind bars Wednesday on charges of methamphetamine possession, receiving stolen property, and child endangerment, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
Nelson Mendez, 34, and Tiffany Quarles, 29, were arrested March 17 in a combined effort by the Madera Special Investigations Unit and Madera County Sheriff’s Detectives. The warrant was a result of an investigation of several vehicle and residential burglaries in the Oakhurst, YLP, and Indian Lakes area, the sheriff’s office said.
Mendez, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms, was found in possession of a stolen Derringer handgun, the release stated. He was booked into Madera County Jail on charges of possessing methamphetamine for sale, receiving stolen property, theft, and felony possession of a firearm.
Quarles was also booked into jail on charges of possessing methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, and causing willful harm or injury to a child.
Staff report
