Ground to be broken on Hillview water treatment plant

Hillview Water Company in Oakhurst recently awarded a $2 million contract to Hobbs Construction located in Fresno to build an uranium, arsenic, iron, and manganese water treatment plant in Sierra Lakes, a release from the company stated Wednesday.
“We are pleased to have Hobbs Construction as our general contractor to build this long awaited, and much needed, water treatment plant,” said Manager James Foster. “This project will allow us to filter the uranium, iron, arsenic, and manganese out of the water we pump from deep in these granitic mountains. We have been working hard to start this project for many, many years.”
Hillview came under fire in 2015 when it applied to raise its customer’s water rates after years of complaints over discolored water and excessive levels of arsenic and uranium. The move was necessary, company officials said, in order to obtain the funding necessary for the new plant to fix those issues.
“Hillview provides more than 161 million gallons of water annually to our 1,100-plus customers.” stated Hillview President Roger Forrester. “We have finally received the green light to use the grant fund monies we were awarded in 2007. This treatment plant will filter the unwanted elements out of the water we provide, meet and exceed all state and EPA standards, and enable us to deliver the fresh, pure water our community wants and deserves.”
“(They have) worked long and hard for many years to bring this project to fruition,” said Kassy Chauhan with the State Water Board. “In partnership with the State Water Board’s Division of Financial Assistance and the Division of Drinking Water, the HWC was able to develop innovative ways to best utilize the grant dollars to ensure that the project is completed on time and within the allocated budget. At the completion of the project, the HWC will be delivering water to their customers that complies with all primary and secondary drinking water standards.”
The uranium removal system and water tanks have been ordered and Hobbs Construction is scheduled to begin building the water purification plant in early May. The plant is scheduled to be operational by this winter. A groundbreaking celebration is scheduled.
Details: Ralph Fairfield, (559) 683-4322, h2o2@sti.net.
Staff report
Comments