More than $217 million for state transportation improvements

The good news - The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has allocated more than $217 million to cities and counties for 72 projects, to support needed upkeep on California’s aging roads and bridges, make upgrades to transit and rail systems and encourage use of alternative forms of transportation, including biking and walking.
The bad news - In this latest round of CTC funding - Madera County did not receive a dime.
The newly allocated funding includes nearly $131 million from the State Highway Operation and Protection Program for 23 “fix-it first” projects that will repair bumpy pavement, preserve roads that are in good condition from deteriorating and upgrade bridges to make them safer and stronger.
Allocations include $50 million for two transit and intercity rail program projects (Los Angeles and San Diego) - $22 million towards 40 Active transportation program projects - $3 million for three capital improvement projects both on and off the state highway system as part of the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
Central Valley cities and counties receiving funds include Clovis, Fresno and Fresno County ($3.8 million) to, in part, relocate lighting on Highway 180, install a new traffic signal, new sidewalks, install ADA curb ramps and widen shoulders on G Street - Parlier ($180,000) for crossing improvements and gutter, sidewalk and bike lane installation - Turlock ($65,000) for bike lanes, sidewalks and traffic signal modifications - Fowler, Kingsburg and Orange Cove ($2,000 each) for a bike and pedestrian trail, pedestrian crossing, enhanced visibility crosswalks and warning signs.
Staff Report
