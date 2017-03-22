Law Day coming next month

President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed May 1, 1958, as the first Law Day to commemorate and reflect upon our national ideals of liberty, justice, and equality. Annually on this day we rededicate ourselves to these principles and promote public education on the importance of the rule of law and our legal system.
The Fifth Annual Law Day Yosemite will be held 10 a.m., April 28, in Yosemite Valley, on the playing field of the Yosemite Elementary School.
This year’s theme is A Not to Be Forgotten - Legal Lessons of the Japanese Internment.
Seventy-five years ago, the United States entered into World War II following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Presidential directives issued in February 1942 led to a curfew for people, including citizens, of Japanese descent followed by the forcible relocation of more than 100,000 Japanese from the West Coast to Internment camps in remote areas of California, Idaho, Arizona and other far-away places.
This year’s Yosemite Law Day observance will again include an essay contest open to 8th grade students attending the following elementary schools: Coarsegold, El Portal, Greeley Hill, Lake Don Pedro, Mariposa, Oak Creek, Rivergold, Tenaya, Wasuma, Woodland, Roosevelt (Modesto) and Mountain Home Charter.
The top three essay writers will be announced, introduced, applauded and rewarded during the Law Day Yosemite 2017 Celebration.
The essay prompt: What did the U.S. internment of Japanese during World War II and the identified court cases teach us about the Constitutionality of imposing special restrictions on people of certain religions or nationalities?
The essays will be judged for the understanding of the subject, originality of thought, argumentation and organization.
In addition to the essay contest, speakers will be The Honorable A.Wallace Tashima, Senior Justice of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and Reverend Sabado Masada and his wife, Marion Masada, Fresnans who travel across the country to address the internment with students, from the perspective of their personal experience.
The day promises to be the best yet. Included in the program will be the National Park Service Mounted Ranger Horse Patrol presentation of colors; Emma Boone’s solo National Anthem; The Mariposa High School Award Winning Marching Band; 300-plus middle school students; federal and state judges and other community dignitaries.
The public is invited.
Details: Carol Moses, (559) 449-9069, or carol@yosemitelawyer.com.
Yosemite Law Day
Comments