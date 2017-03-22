Local artists to participate in international event

Local artists and members of Timberline Gallery, Lola and Richard Nelson are participating in the International World Wood Day show being held at the Long Beach Convention Center March 20-26. Both artists have been asked to demonstrate their techniques and display some of their unique wood carvings, and will be working with teams of other U.S. woodcarvers representing the U.S.
The show, presented by the International Wood Culture Society, is an educational and cultural event. Fifty countries will be represented at this gathering, and each country will show work depicting their country’s early culture.
This is the first year a show of this type has been held in the states. Previous shows have been held in China, Nepal, Turkey and Tanzania.
Details: www.IWCS.com.
Woodcarvers Rendezvous
The Nelsons are also members of the local Woodcarvers, and will attend the 10th Annual Central Sierra Woodcarvers Rendezvous, April 23-29 at the Oakhurst Community Center, where Lola will teach a class.
Participants come as far away as Alaska and Texas, and parts in between. There will be a special event with the Cub Scouts, and a pine wood derby.
Details: Larry Smith, (559) 906-4198.
The Nelson’s art can be seen and purchased at Timberline Gallery, Gallery Row in Oakhurst, (559)683-3345.
Timberline Gallery
