Students prepare for Super Quiz April 1

Madera County’s middle school students will be putting their minds to the test during the 2017 Academic Pentathlon Super Quiz on Saturday, April 1. The Super Quiz is the final event in the five-event competition.
Participating schools from the Mountain Area include Oak Creek Intermediate, Rivergold Elementary, Spring Valley Elementary, Wasuma Elementary, Coarsegold Elementary, and Chawanakee Academy Charter.
On Friday, March 17, students took tests in the area of fine arts, literature, math and social science and wrote an essay. This year’s topic is World War II.
This year’s Super Quiz will be a collaborative effort. Students in each round will be allowed to discuss the question for 10 seconds and then answer the questions independently. Questions will be based on all of the subject areas except math.
Nearly 200 students from 13 schools from throughout Madera County will participate.
“Pentathletes have been studying hard since September,” said Dr. Cecilia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools. “We wish them luck at the Super Quiz. They already did a great job on the written tests last week.”
Each school is allowed one seventh grade and one eighth grade team. Each team may have up to 15 students.
This year students had to compete in all five events. They studied the history, music and art of the World War II era and read Number the Stars by Lois Lowry. They also studied algebra and trigonometry for the math test.
“Our students continue to rise to the challenge each year and we couldn’t be prouder of their efforts,” said Dianna Marsh, Assistant Superintendent, Madera County Office of Education.
Students in both 7th and 8th grade will receive gold, silver, and bronze medals in each individual event and rosettes for the Super Quiz. The winning teams will receive a team plaque and perpetual plaque. All students receive a participation certificate and pin.
The Super Quiz will be held at Ranchos Middle School at 9 a.m. on April 1. The awards ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
An awards ceremony will be held immediately following the Super Quiz.
Madera County Office of Education
Comments