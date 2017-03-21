Public workshop on North Fork roundabout project March 30

The public is invited to attend a workshop meeting from 6-7 p.m. March 30 at the North Fork Rancheria Community Center to discuss a proposed project to change the intersection of Road 274 and Road 225 into a roundabout.
The project will convert the existing 4-leg, 3-way stop sign controlled intersection into a roundabout, which county officials says would improve traffic circulation and safety. The project is 30% designed, officials said, and the department will provide more information while answering questions at the March 30 meeting.
Public works staff, engineers, and District 5 Madera County Supervisor Tom Wheeler will be at the meeting.
Last October, the supervisors approved spending $237,010 on preliminary engineering and design work for the roundabout, contracted through Peters Engineering Group of Clovis. Some in the community expressed concerns that they felt the project, estimated to eventually cost up to $1.5 million, was not the best way to improve the intersection. Click here for that story.
