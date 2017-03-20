Authorities searching for prison runaway in Mariposa

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) Mount Bullion Conservation Camp in Mariposa County on Monday.
Blake Castro, 31, was reported missing during an inmate count. He was last seen at 2 a.m. Monday in his assigned housing unit.
CDCR, Cal Fire, law enforcement personnel, the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search for Castro.
Castro is a white male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo of Chinese writing on his right forearm. He was put in prison Aug. 2, 2016, from Fresno County to serve a four-year sentence for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant. He was scheduled to be released in November 2018.
Anyone who sees Castro should contact 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone having information about or knowledge of the location of Castro should contact the Mt. Bullion Conservation Camp Commander at (209) 742-5494, or the SCC Watch Commander at (209) 984-5291, ext. 5439.
Since 1977, 99% of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.
