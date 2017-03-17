Superintendent Glenn Reid will retire in August

The members of the Board of Trustees of the Bass Lake Joint Union Elementary School District have announced the retirement of Glenn Reid as superintendent effective in August.
Reid has served as the district’s superintendent since 2006, and has worked in the district since 1999 when he was appointed principal at Wasuma Elementary School.
The district includes Oakhurst Elementary School, Oak Creek Intermediate School, Wasuma Elementary School and Fresno Flats Community Day School. The district includes 875 students, 42 teachers and 60 classified employees.
“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve the students, staff and mountain community for the past 18 years,” Reid said in a prepared statement. “Working together, we have accomplished a great deal. I am excited about the path that our district has developed for our students as they are prepared for an ever-changing future.”
Reid also said the district has an outstanding and committed staff that works tirelessly with students.
“Our facilities have been improved and are well maintained and our strong technology department that supports student learning is quite impressive for a district of our size,” said Reid. “It has also been a privilege to work with a variety of caring school boards that have consistently been dedicated to serving students. They have been asked to make many difficult decisions over the past 11 years - and the bottom line has always been exactly what it should be - the students. Their dedication to working together with staff to solve problems and address issues is truly exemplary.”
“It is with great sorrow that we see Mr. Reid retire,” Board of Trustees Vice-President Dalene Stephens said. “He has been an asset to our school community and his absence will be felt for many years to come. It has been a pleasure as a school board member to work with such a caring superintendent who enjoys all aspects of his job - from parents and community to the staff and the students. Thank you, Mr. Reid, for your dedicated years of service in education. You have made a difference.”
The Board of Trustees will seek professional guidance from a firm specializing in filling superintendent vacancies. The search for a new superintendent will begin immediately, and Reid will be on hand to assist in the transition to new district leadership.
Bass Lake Joint Union Elementary School District
