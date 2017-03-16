Petrushkin earns distinction

Shawna Petrushkin, a certified financial planner in Oakhurst with Nemeth & Petrushkin of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., earned a milestone last week that less than 15% of approximately 10,000 Ameriprise financial advisors have achieved. She became an Ameriprise Financial Private Wealth Advisor.
These advisors provide personalized client services, and are dedicated to meeting their complex and unique financial needs. To become eligible for this status, advisors must have financial advising experience, complete specialized training, and achieve high results.
Petrushkin, with an office in Oakhurst, is knowledgeable on many topics including retirement, tax and estate planning, and insurance and asset management.
Details: (559) 683-3600.
Ameriprise
Comments