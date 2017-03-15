Summer adventure opens for teenagers in Yosemite

NatureBridge, the largest residential environmental education partner of the National Park Service, has opened registration for the Summer Field Research Course at its Yosemite campus.
This two-week immersive backcountry expedition will give participants the opportunity to conduct field science investigations in one of the most iconic national parks in the country.
The course offers the ultimate teen summer adventure. Students work with NatureBridge educators to develop and conduct their own field-based research project. These explorations deepen their understanding of the Sierra Nevada ecosystem and empower students to think critically about the world around them.
“The inquiry-based nature of the course gives our students the ability to see the world as a scientist,” said John Patton, course manager. “Participants develop a deeper understanding of the environment through adventure, community building, and natural discovery, all while learning valuable research skills that transfer directly to academic pursuits and beyond.”
In Yosemite, students may choose from two sessions in the summer of 2017: June 25 - July 8 or July 16 - 29. NatureBridge offers need-based financial aid to qualified participants.
Students interested in the program are encouraged to contact NatureBridge’s Summer Programs Manager directly at (415) 758-1650 or summerprograms@naturebridge.org.
The Summer Field Research Course is also offered in Olympic National Park (July 23 - August 4). Please contact NatureBridge’s Summer Programs Manager with any questions.
To learn more about NatureBridge’s Summer Field Research Courses in Olympic and Yosemite, visit naturebridge.org/summerfieldresearch.
