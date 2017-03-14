Juvenile arrested for allegedly vandalizing Oakhurst library

A juvenile male from Mariposa has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Oakhurst Branch Library last week.
“With the help of several anonymous tips, sheriff’s deputy Daniel Lutz was able to identify the suspect who vandalized the Oakhurst Library and the large mural near it,” the office said in a release Tuesday night.
Lutz completed the invesitgation and arrested the suspect, the release stated. He was booked into Madera County Juvenile Hall on felony vandalism charges. Due to the suspect’s age, his name will not be released.
“We would like to thank the members of our community who provided useful information in this case,” the office said.
A story on the vandalism, where the library was covered in bright red graffiti containing vulgar language and unknown symbols, can be seen by clicking here.
Staff report
