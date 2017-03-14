Community News - week of March 16

Sheriff asks for public’s help
The Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help in identifying the male suspect who tagged the Oakhurst Branch Library last week. There is a video with a clear shot of the man with the can of spray paint at www.sierrastar.com. Anyone with any information should contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, Oakhurst substation, at (559) 658-2555.
The nearby mural was also spray painted in the same red graffiti.
Garden workshop
Oakhurst Garden Club at True Value will hold a workshop - Starting a Garden from Seed - 1 p.m., March 19. Learn easy beginning gardening for the foothills, starting veggie seeds, how to build a bed, and the best flower re-seeders.
Participants will receive a 20% coupon good for any plants.
Details: True Value Home Center, (559) 683-7117.
Elegant Auction
The 32nd Elegant Auction to benefit Oakhurst Community Park will be held April 8 at the Tenaya Lodge. Festivities begin at 5 p.m., with a silent and live auction. The Beetles, Fresno’s Fab Faux, will provide timeless Beatles songs for dancing in to the night.
Donations are being accepted in the form of gift certificates, works of art, jewelry, services, unique experience, trips, or cash, and can be delivered to Andrew Pence, Elegant Auction Committee Chair, 41729 Highway 41, Oakhurst.
Details: Andrew Pence, (559) 785-3941, or AndrewPPence@gmail.com.
Gardening help
The Mariposa County Master Gardener help desk is staffed 9 a.m.- noon Tuesdays, and 2-5 p.m. Thursdays. Home gardeners with questions can call (209) 966-7078, or drop by the office at 5009 Fairgrounds Road during those hours, or email cemariposa.ucanr.edu.
2018 Decathlon
The Madera County Academic Decathlon will be held Feb. 3, 2018 with the essay and interview competitions on Jan. 26. The 2017-18 theme is Africa, and the Super Quiz topic will include questions based on art, economics, literature, music, science and social science. Teams will be comprised of up to 25 students and awards will be handed out based on divisions.
This will mark the county’s 36th year participating in the Academic Decathlon hosted by Madera County Superintendent of Schools and Madera County Schools Foundation.
Plant sale
The Mariposa Master Gardeners will hold its annual sale 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. (or until sold out), April 29, at the Amigo Picnic Area at the fairgrounds. are gearing up for their annual spring plant sale. Seeds are being selected and started, stem propagation is yielding results, and plans for garden art are being made.
The sale will have tomato choices, plus a range of other vegetables, fruits and herbs from rutabagas to kohlrabi. There will be a special emphasis on native plants, and attendees will be introduced to Hugelkultur, a German gardening method that helps conserve water and uses trunks and branches from dead trees.
Flea Market
Mountain Community Women are accepting participants for the 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., May 13 Flea Market, Craft Fair and Plant Sale with Food Court at the Oakhurst Community Center Grounds. This is a community-wide event to benefit of the community center and is open to all. Indoor spaces are $35 which includes an 8-foot table and outside 10 x 10 spaces are $25, bring your own tables and pop up.
Details and applications: Karen Bussberg at (559) 658-6192, or MountainCommunityWomen.com.
Easter egg hunt
The Oakhurst Park Committee is sponsoring an Easter egg hunt, 8 a.m. - noon, April 15, at the Oakhurst Community Park. A pancake breakfast hosted by the Kiwanis Club will be offered 8 - 10 a.m., and a hot dog lunch will be offered 10 a.m. - noon. Branches Books will hold story-time and Reptile Ron at 10:30, and there will be vendors booths, raffles. and photos with the Easter bunny.
Come out and hunt for golden eggs with special prizes in each age group: 0-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-12.
Details: Bobbie, (559) 683-5670.
OHV comments open
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to submit its annual Off Highway Vehicle grant request. The application is available for review until April 4.
Those who wish to review or comment on the document can contact Susan Noel at snoel@co.madera.ca.gov or log onto the Park Service website at ohv.parks.ca.gov.
Highway 41 open
Highway 41 in Fish Camp, south of Yosemite National Park, was reopened to one-way traffic March 12 after the road was placed under a full closure for more than two weeks. The highway was closed Feb. 21 after a hole opened up Feb. 9 shortly north of Tenaya Lodge, then widened into the center lane as ongoing storms caused the road to further degrade and collapse. The estimated cost of the repair work was $1 million.
Kids Day 2017
The 30th Annual Kids Day, which had a fundraising goal of $625,000, exceeded that goal, reaching $627,500 in donations. That total is expected to increase since the counting has not been completed. All monies raised benefited Valley Children’s Hospital.
The previous record was set last year, when $600,000 was raised.
Comments