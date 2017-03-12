Caltrans: Highway 41 will reopen to Yosemite traffic Sunday afternoon

Caltrans officials announced Sunday afternoon that Highway 41 in Fish Camp, shortly south of Yosemite National Park, would be reopened to one-way traffic later that day.
The highway has been completely closed since Feb. 21 after a hole that opened up Feb. 9 from a blocked drainage culvert north of Tenaya Lodge was worsened by ongoing storms and stretched out to the center lane.
The 36-inch culvert, built in the 1920s, has been replaced by a 72-inch culvert capable of handling increased flows, Caltrans spokesman Cory Burkarth said.
Burkarth said the highway is in the stages of being repaved before one lane can be reopened. He said an estimated reopening time is unknown as it depends on how long it takes the asphalt to cool.
This story will be updated when the highway is reopened.
