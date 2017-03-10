Search underway for missing Coarsegold teenager

Friends and family of a 16-year-old Coarsegold girl say she’s been missing for more than two days. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to bring her home safe.
Jenna Borrayo, described by friends as 5-feet-5-inches tall and around 145 pounds with dark red hair and braces, was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday in Indian Lakes, a subdivision in Coarsegold shortly east of Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
They said Borrayo, employed at the Taco Bell in Oakhurst, was seen driving a gray Dodge Dart sedan with a dent in its passenger side. Borrayo hasn’t posted on social media or spoken with others by phone since she went missing, which friends said was very concerning.
Sheriff’s Cmdr. Bill Ward said the office is “actively” searching for Borrayo. Further details were not immediately available given her status as a minor.
Ward said anyone with information is urged to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.
