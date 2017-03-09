Time and battery change

The Madera-Mariposa-Merced Cal Fire Unit would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that on Sunday, March 12, 2017 daylight savings time begins.
When you set your clocks forward one hour please make another change that could save your life-change the battery in your smoke alarm. A working smoke alarm provides an early warning of a fire and critical extra seconds for you to escape. If you do not have a smoke alarm in your home, now is the perfect time to purchase one and install it.
Cal Fire
