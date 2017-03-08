Oakhurst Library graffitied

When Oakhurst Branch Library assistant Leilani Cummings went to work Wednesday morning, she couldn’t miss the bright red graffiti on the windows and along the backside of the library building.
“Not the brightest,” she said, pointing to a huge sign in the front window reading: This area under video surveillance. One of the windows tagged in red was just above this notice.
“We have a clear image of the guy,” a Madera County worker said, adding that it will take about a half day to clean the windows and paint the building.
The video will be forwarded to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office showing the suspect, believed to be in his 20s.
Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Lutz, who took the report, doesn’t believe this is a trend since there was just one individual involved.
The nearby mural was also spray painted in the same red graffiti.
“People in the community have been coming in offering to help,” library assistant Rhonda Piume said. “We appreciate all the offers, it’s been unbelievable, but the county is taking care of it.”
Comments