Highway 41 reopening delayed until at least March 15

The scheduled date to reopen Highway 41 in Fish Camp, shortly south of Yosemite National Park, has been changed from March 10 to March 15, Caltrans spokesman Cory Burkarth said.
The goal is to have at least one lane open to one-way traffic controls by March 15, Burkarth said.
Winter weather cost contractor crews four days of work, Burkarth said, alongside equipment failure which delayed the project another day.
Both lanes of Highway 41 remain fully closed north of Tenaya Lodge, with all traffic to Yosemite diverted along Highway 49 to Highway 140 in Mariposa. Highway 140 also remains the only route into Yosemite Valley, park officials said, as other roadways have been severely damaged by winter storms.
An aging culvert built in the 1920s was blocked by debris during ongoing storms, Burkarth said, causing a hole to rip open on the southbound side of Highway 41 Feb. 9. Crews had trouble getting into the hole to repair it as winter weather remained overhead. Those storms also worsened the damage, causing the sinkhole to stretch into the center of the highway and force its complete closure Feb. 21.
That old culvert, 36 inches in diameter, has been successfully replaced by a new 72-inch culvert, Burkarth said, but work remains at the Fish Camp site.
