No vote appears likely on Measure L

After polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, it appeared likely that Measure L, a proposed 1% sales tax increase in Madera County to add funding to firefighting and sheriff’s services, was going to fail.
The Madera County Clerk-Recorder’s Office reported around 8 p.m. 57% of voters were against the move, based on 8,538 absentee ballots, at 15 of 42 precincts and 24.5% of the nearly 34,843 registered voters in unincorporated areas of the county. The measure needs 67% approval to pass.
Around 9:20 p.m., some 350 ballots had been added to the rolls with no significant changes either way. Officials said voter turnout at the polls was low, indicating the no vote will likely hold up.
Measure L was designed to increase the sales tax in unincorporated areas of the county by 1% - from 7.75% to 8.75% - for 20 years to add some 25 firefighters and nine sheriff’s deputies, with 80% of the estimated $171 million directed to the county’s fire department and 20% to its sheriff’s office.
Unincorporated areas are the entirety of Madera County except the cities of Madera and Chowchilla, whose residents did not vote on Measure L.
Bill Ritchey, chair of the Citizens, Firefighters, and Deputies for Measure L 2017 committee, said work will remain to fix Madera County’s underfunded departments, regardless of the results.
“I’m very disappointed. I respect the process of democracy, but I feel that the people were misinformed and there will be consequences as a result of fire protection not meeting standards and continuing to decline,” Ritchey said. “I’m very shocked that after as hard as we worked, that the loss was as big as it was. That’s democracy though. It’s not going to change anything. I’m not going away, the problem’s not going away, and I’ll continue to work towards improving public safety.”
John Pero, chair of the Oakhurst/Coarsegold Tea Party and a vocal critic of Measure L, said he thought the measure’s failure was a probable outcome.
“I had this gut feeling it would be defeated by double digits,” Pero said. “It’s a tax. I’ve talked to a lot of people and quite a few were against another tax.”
With Measure L’s likely failure, what happens next is unclear. Madera County’s fire department has had the same staffing level since 1928, and has never been able to meet state safety codes on two firefighters per engine. It appears unlikely, at least in the near future, that the county will be able to redirect funds towards fixing those issues.
“We’re back to square one,” said Tom Wheeler, Madera County District 5 Supervisor. “Just like we’ve been the last 30, 40, or more years. It’s hard to understand when you’ve got so people who are so negative putting out so much misinformation, it’s hard for people to realize what’s the truth. It’s just easier for people to vote no.”
Wheeler said he blamed the Tea Party for leading the charge against Measure L. He also placed some blame on the Bigelow family, including California Assemblyman Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals). Bigelow could not be immediately reached for comment.
Officials with the clerk’s office said the election was budgeted for $100,000, and all of those funds were expected to be used on the special March 7 election.
