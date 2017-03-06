Falling tree in Yosemite kills 20-year-old woman from Ceres

A 20-year-old woman from Ceres was struck and killed by a falling tree in Yosemite National Park on Sunday morning, park officials announced Monday.
The woman was identified in a release as Destiny Rose Texeira Borges. She was working in the park for a company contracted by its concessionaire, Aramark Corporation.
Around 10 a.m. Sunday, Borges was in Half Dome Village in Yosemite Valley when, amid heavy snow and high winds, the tree fell and caused her death, officials said.
Half Dome Village was closed after the incident, but reopened Monday morning. No further details were available.
A Gofundme page has been set up for Borges’s family. It can be found by going to gofundme.com/destiny-borges-passed-funeral-funds.
Staff report
