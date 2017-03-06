Kids Day to celebrate 30th year Tuesday

The 30th Annual Kids Day benefiting Valley Children’s Hospital will take place Tuesday, March 7.
More than 7,000 volunteers – a record number – will hit the streets throughout Central California to sell special Kids Day editions of The Fresno Bee. The papers will sell for a suggested donation of $1 each in Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, Mariposa, Kings and Tulare counties.
Volunteers will be selling Kids Day editions throughout Eastern Madera County. This year’s fundraising goal is $625,000.
Over the last three decades, Kids Day has raised more than $7.9 million for The Children’s Fund. Last year, donations helped Valley Children’s rank as one of the best children’s hospitals in the country in neonatology in U.S. News & World Report’s “2016-2017 Best Children’s Hospitals;” receive Level II trauma designation to become the only Pediatric Trauma Center in Central California; provide a record volume of more than 350,000 inpatient and outpatient visits; support more than 122,000 visits to our Emergency Department; and perform 15,104 surgeries.
“Our 30th Annual Kids Day really illustrates the tremendous community support we’ve been able to grow and maintain over the years,” says Todd Suntrapak, Valley Children’s President and CEO. “There’s really no event like it, drawing so many people out in support of Valley Children’s. We’re really excited and grateful.”
Students at more than 155 schools from Modesto to Porterville will also participate. This includes elementary, junior high and high schools, along with junior colleges and universities.
To contribute to Kids Day, you can buy a newspaper March 7, text GEORGE to 80077 to make an automatic $10 donation, or go to valleychildrens.org/donate.
Drivers are reminded to use caution and be aware of volunteers selling newspapers on street corners throughout the Valley from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Valley Children’s Hospital
