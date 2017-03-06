Sierra National Forest seeks public input on off-highway motor vehicle grants

0:59 Central High School wins Division I championship Pause

1:51 Activists offer advice for undocumented immigrants

2:18 Highlights from the CIF State Wrestling Championships

0:50 A properly attired Fresno State student sells Kids Day papers

1:45 Jeff Tedford on Kids Day and the new season of Fresno State football

0:48 Fresno High students rally for social justice

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

0:51 Kids Day in Visalia: Volunteers fan out to sell papers