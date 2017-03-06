Sierra National Forest seeks public input on off-highway motor vehicle grants

The Sierra National Forest is requesting public input for the 2016/2017 State Off-Highway Motor Vehicle (OHV) grant funding application cycle. As part of the grant process, the Sierra National Forest is requesting public input or project ideas for what individuals and organizations would like to have included in this application cycle. This public feedback will be considered as development of the preliminary grant application continues and final applications are prepared.
Each year California makes funding available through the OHV Grants Program. The program provides financial assistance to eligible agencies and organizations (federal, city, county, nonprofit) that develop, maintain, operate, expand, support, or contribute to well-managed, high quality, OHV recreation areas, roads, and trails.
Beginning March 7, 2017 the Sierra National Forest's grant applications will be available for review at: http://ohv.parks.ca.gov. The Forest’s OHMVR grant applications for Ground Operations and Law Enforcement Patrol grants will be available for public review, and input for a comment period of 30 days which will end April 7, 2017.
Written comments can be submitted to the OHMVR Division's Website or mailed to: Sierra National Forest, Attn. Jody Nickerson, 1600 Tollhouse Road, Clovis, CA 93611 or emailjnickerson@fs.fed.us.
2016/2017 Grant Cycle – Important Dates:
☆ March 6, 2017: Preliminary applications are due.
☆ March 7 - April 3: Public review and comment period. Applications will be available for public comment at OHMVR Division’s website http://www.ohv.parks.ca.gov/.
☆ May 1: Final applications are due.
☆ May 2017: OHMVR Division review of final applications.
☆ June 5: Application Results - Intent to Award posted on the OHMVR Division’s website.
☆ June 6 - July 5: 30 calendar day appeal period.
☆ July 6: Final awards posted on the OHMVR Division’s website upon resolution of any appeals.
The Forest’s two applications focus on maintaining off-road vehicle routes, facilities, signage, law enforcement, and education.
For more information or to provide comments through other means, please contact Sierra National Forest Assistant Public Services Officer for Recreation, Jody Nickerson, at 559-297-0706 ext. 4943 or via email at jnickerson@fs.fed.us.
SNF
