Community forum on new Oakhurst college campus

Oakhurst Community College Center (OCCC) will host a community feeedback forum, 6-8 p.m., March 22, at the Oakhurst Community Center.
Residents interested in providing recommendations for the educational goals and/or physical facility features to be considered for the proposed new campus are welcome to attend. This forum is not for collecting recommendations for specific sites, but will take into consideration community feedback on qualities they would like near the new campus such as type of location (for example in town, near services).
Participants will have the opportunity to provide direct feedback on the expansion of instructional programs, student support services, community use and facility resource sharing, along with additional community priorities for the area’s college campus.
For proper planning, college officials ask attendees to RSVP by Monday, March 20, to Monica Armenta, (559) 675-4874, or monica.armenta@scccd.edu.
