Free Adult Ed classes

Yosemite Adult Ed is offering free classes 6-8 p.m., on Wednesdays. The first hour will be instruction, with the last hour practicing and one-on-one help. The classes and dates are:
Internet Search Tips & Tricks on 3/15, IPhone/IPad Basics & Cool Apps on 3/22, Social Media: Facebook, Instagram & Twitter on 3/29, Microsoft Word Basics on 4/5, Google Docs & Drive Basics on 4/19, More with Google & Word on 4/26, Resume Tips & Templates on 5/3, and Review & More Student Generated Topics on 5/10.
There are 15 spots for each class, computers are provided, bring your own IPhone/IPad.
Details/sign up: Lawnna Porter, (559) 683-8801 ext. 366, or lporter@yosemiteusd.org.
