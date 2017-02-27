Town hall in YLP Tuesday

Tom Wheeler, Madera County District 5 Supervisor, will host his third town hall of the year starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday inside The Blue Heron, 30250 Yosemite Springs Parkway, in Coarsegold.
Speakers on the night include Madera County Sheriff’s Sgt. Larry Rich who will discuss the Neighborhood Watch program, Public Works Director Ahmad Alkhayyat on county projects, and Georgiena Vivian of VRPA Technologies, who will speak on Measure L, the upcoming vote on a sales tax increase directed towards firefighters and law enforcement.
Wheeler’s next town hall is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, at the Coarsegold Community Center.
Details: (559) 662-6050.
Staff report
