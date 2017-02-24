Sierra Star receives four Gruner awards

The 29th Anual George F. Gruner Awards for outstanding journalism in the Central Valley during 2016 were announced Feb. 23 at a reception at the Fresno Art Museum.
Sierra Star reporter Morgan Voorhis was honored with two first place awards and an honorable mention in the weekly paper division.
She received first place in best news for her story, “Where have all the homeless gone?,” (Sierra Star June 16 edition) a look at the lower number of homeless at a variety of gathering spots in the Oakhurst area. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office, a homeless advocate, as well as members of the homeless community were interviewed for the story. The photo Voorhis took to run with that story - a lone homeless man walking a quiet Oakhurst road during the early morning hours - took honorable mention for best news photo.
Voorhis also won first place in the features category for her story “A Rolling Stone,” (Sierra Star July 28 edition) the story of John Sears, who for 30-plus years, has lived as a nomad, trekking across the western United States with his mules.
Sierra Star Editor Brian Wilkinson took first place in the best editorials for weeklies category - “25% pay raise excessive,” (Sierra Star Sept. 8 edition) questioning the proposed 25% pay increase being proposed by the Madera County Board of Supervisors.
There were 100 entries submitted for consideration from 21 newspapers.
Fresno State’s Department of Mass Communication and Journalism coordinates the Gruner competition, named for George F. Gruner, a Fresno Bee executive editor who retired in 1988.
The Gruner awards are sponsored by The Bee and the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Fresno State. The judging is done by a group of professional journalists outside the Valley.
Staff Report
Comments