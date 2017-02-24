Teens busted with allegedly stolen booze in Oakhurst

Law enforcement officers are pursuing a teenager in Oakhurst after five other juveniles were caught with two allegedly stolen bottles of alcohol during a vehicle stop near Yosemite Bank Friday afternoon, Sheriff’s Cmdr. Bill Ward said.
Four teens in the car, three males and one female, were quickly detained after the stop. One of them was reportedly caught hiding in the trunk. Two others ran off, and one was later apprehended near Oakhurst Community Park. Most of the suspects were reportedly under the age of 18.
Ward said shortly before 12:30 p.m., a store owner in Coarsegold reported two people walked into their shop, snatched a bottle of booze and fled in a dark blue Honda sedan towards Oakhurst.
A half hour later, Sgt. Larry Rich stopped the vehicle near Yosemite Bank, where two suspects were seen running off towards the Dollar Store and in the direction of the park.
Rich and officers from the California Highway Patrol pursued the two before they caught one of them, Ward said. The two bottles of alcohol were unopened.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
