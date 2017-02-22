Caregiver workshop Feb. 28

Valley Caregiver Resource Center will offer a Long-term Care Workshop for those considering, planning or needing more information about long-term care options, 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 28, at the Oakhurst Lutheran Church.
This free workshop will give family caregivers tools and resources to help them develop a care plan for current and future care giving needs, as well as when and how to begin the process of placement and ways to cope with the transition of care.
Note that the workshop is for family caregivers only, not professionals or volunteers.
Caregivers, sometimes referred to as informal caregivers, are unpaid individuals (spouse, partner, family member, friend, or neighbor) assisting in daily living activities, such as feeding, bathing, toileting, and changing.
A Mountain Area caregiver support group, coordinated by Carol Breit of Ahwahnee, has been going strong for more than 25 years.
She said she runs into former caregivers around town, who still comment that they don’t know what they would have done without the support they received.
Pre-registration is required for the caregiver workshop.
Some financial assistance is available for those wanting to attend the workshop and support groups.
Details: Carol Breit, (559) 683-4045; Valley Caregiver Resource Center, (559) 224-9154, or (800) 541-8614.
Valley Caregiver Resource Center
Comments