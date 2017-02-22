News Briefs - week of February 23

Town hall in Raymond
Madera County Supervisor Tom Wheeler will host his second town hall of 2017 starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 inside Raymond-Knowles Elementary School. Speakers will be available from the sheriff’s office, VRPA Technologies, the State Water Resource Control Board, and public works department.
Details: (559) 662-6050.
Calling all artists
The Yosemite Western Artists 45th annual Tri-County Open Art Competition and Exhibition will be held noon - 4:30 p.m., April 19, at Gallery Row in Oakhurst. The exhibit runs April 22 - 30. Categories include oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, drawing, fiber, mixed media, sculpture and photography. Monetary awards.
Download entry forms at yosemitewesternartists.com. Per item entry fee is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
Details: Sandee Scott, (559) 760-1058.
State of the County luncheon
Reservations are now being taken for the the annual State of the County Luncheon at the Madera Municipal Golf Course, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., March 29.
The event, which usually sells out every year at about 200 guests, is hosted by Madera County Economic Development Commission and sponsored by Comcast.
Speakers at the luncheon will include Chairman of the Madera County Board of Supervisors Max Rodriguez, Madera Mayor Andrew Medellin and Chowchilla Mayor Mary Gaumnitz.
“The State of the County luncheon is a great gathering for county business and community leaders to receive updates on the latest news about our county communities from the chairman of the Madera County Board of Supervisors, the city mayors and a representative from Eastern Madera County,” said Executive Director of the Madera County Economic Development Commission, Bobby Kahn.
Tickets cost $30 per person by contacting Lois Leonard, (559) 675-7768, lleonard@maderacountyedc.com.
Parenting classes
Helping Hands Pregnancy and Parenting Center (40356 Oak Park Way, Suites A, B) is offering “Earn While You Learn” parenting classes, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Attendees can earn “baby bucks” to shop in the center’s boutique.
Details: Kenya Deto, (559) 642-2229.
Citizen of the Year
The North Fork Boosters will name its 2016 “Citizen of the Year” at a 6 p.m. dinner this Saturday at North Fork Town Hall. Doors and a no-host bar will open at 5:30 p.m..
Nominees include Al and Robyn Flory, Ranay Lutz, Jennifer McMillan and Jennifer Pearson.
The dinner, chicken Alfredo lasagna, with Caesar salad and Roz Thrapp’s famous garlic rolls and desert, is being provided by last year’s honoree, Linda Gott Maddox and friends.
Tickets for dinner and dessert are $12 per person and can be purchased at the door.
Details: Cathey Thornburg, (559) 676-7766.
Book sale
The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a book sale 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., March 4. A large variety of books will be available, including hard covers, paperbacks, and children’s books. All proceeds benefit the Oakhurst Library.
Details: (559) 683-7552.
Kids Day
The 30th annual Fresno Bee’s Kids Day will be held March 7. The edition focuses on the children, staff and facilities of Valley Children’s Hospital, with volunteers selling the papers throughout the Valley and the Mountain Area.
Copies sell for $1 and net proceeds from the sale of the special edition benefits VCH. The Kids Day section has helped to raise $7.6 million in the last 29 years.
Details: To volunteer to help, (559) 353-7100, www.valleychildrens.org/kidsday.
Zen
Bodhi Oak Zen Sangha will host “Zen 101: Learn to Meditate,” 6 - 7:30 p.m., March 8, at Bodhi Oak Zen Center, 40879 Highway 41, Suite 1-1, Oakhurst.
History and teachings of Zen Buddhism will be presented and refreshments will be served.
Donations are accepted, but not required.
Details: mamacneil@sti.net, or (559) 642-7470.
Art exhibit
The Yosemite Renaissance 32 Art Exhibit will be on display 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. daily from Feb. 25 - April 30, at the Yosemite Museum Gallery in Yosemite Village.
This is an annual exhibit the presents diverse artistic interpretations of Yosemite and the Sierra Nevada.
Comments