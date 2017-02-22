Annual tribal summit scheduled for April

For the second year, a Tribal Emergency Management Summit, a two-day free event with leaders in health care, fire services, and more to build working relationships with tribes and the public, will be held at Tule River Indian Reservation.
The summit will be hosted at the reservation and Eagle Mountain Casino on April 19 and 20. Several rancherias and government agencies will attend.
There will also be a pre-summit workshop, “Working in Indian Country,” with best-selling author Larry D. Keown. Working in Indian Country lays a foundation for relationship building based on redefining a leadership role through understanding history, trust, respect, honor, and tribal sovereignty. That workshop will cost $50, with materials included, and be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 18.
For more information, call (559) 515-3974 or email Katrina.Poitras@redcross.org and specify “2017 Tribal Summit” as the subject line.
Staff report
