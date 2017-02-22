Calling all artists

The 15th annual Sierra Art Trails Yosemite Foothills Open Studio Tour will be held Sept. 29 - Oct. 1.
This is the first year the application process is online only.
Artists interested in participating must first create an account on OnlineJuriedShows.com, then fill out the application, submit five images of current work (created in the past 24 months) for jury consideration, and pay the $25.00 jury fee. The artist’s submission deadline is May 1, and those accepted must pay the $125 balance by June 1.
Sierra Art Trails is a juried exhibit that takes place in homes, studios, galleries, and businesses in more than a dozen communities in Eastern Madera and Mariposa Counties. It’s the largest and most anticipated arts event in the area, featuring artists and artisans working in a wide range of media including painting, photography, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, woodcarving, ceramics, glass, and more.
As an artist, there are many reasons to apply. Participating artists are featured in the tour catalog, included in a month-long Preview Exhibit, and benefit from an extensive advertising campaign. While successful sales are important, the exposure alone is well worth the cost. Networking opportunities, offers to participate in other exhibits, and post show sales often result from participation in Sierra Art Trails.
For the Sierra Art Trails prospectus, click here: https://onlinejuriedshows.com/Default.aspx?OJSID=10788
The prospectus can also be downloaded for review at: http://www.sierraarttrails.org/application/application2017.pdf.
Details: www.sierraarttrails.org
