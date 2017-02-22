Soroptimist fundraising luncheon

Soroptimist International of The Sierras will host its Spring Soup & Salad fundraising luncheon, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., March 16, at the Oakhurst Community Center.
Delicious homemade soups (chicken tortilla and Irish potato soup), traditional salad bar with toppings will be offered, along with door and raffle prizes.
To help make this event a success, the organization is asking for support from businesses, with a donation of a raffle or door prize; cash donations are also accepted.
The Soroptimists work on may projects and support many organizations and events that benefit women and children in the area, as well as globally.
Tickets are $15 per person. Tables of 8-10 can be reserved in advance.
Details: (559) 658-1803.
Soroptimist International of The Sierras
Comments