Yosemite road closures

The Big Oak Flat Road in Yosemite National Park (Hwy 120) will be closed daily from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Crane Flat and Foresta due to storm-related road damage.
These closures will remain in effect from Friday, Feb. 17 until at least Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Visitors entering Yosemite from the Big Oak Flat entrance will not have access to Yosemite Valley during the closure hours. Due to the condition of the road, it is not safe for nighttime vehicular travel.
All visitors coming to Yosemite National Park are encouraged to drive with caution. Several storm systems will be moving through Yosemite National Park this weekend.
Temporary road closures may go into effect at any time for the safety of park visitors.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, call (209) 372-0200 and press 1.
