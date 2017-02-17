New owners at the Old Corral

When the Old Corral Grocery & Tackle shop closed its doors on Road 222 last November, many in the community were mystified and thought the store, which the new owners say has been open for more than 80 years, would be gone for good.
But the Sharma family, which operates the Twisted Pipe and Cigarettes 4 Less stores in Oakhurst, as well as friend Alex Mears, decided to take a chance, bought the store, and reopened it to the community Jan. 1.
“We wanted to make sure this store stayed open for our customers,” Kenny Sharma said. “We’re going to have prices similar to those in Oakhurst so we can take care of people who live around here, and tourists, at a competitive rate.”
Inside the shop, true to its origins, there’s a row of fishing supplies such as bait and tackle, as well as butane and portable grilling equipment for campers and hikers, alongside everything from groceries to high-powered LED flashlights.
Sharma said new items are on the way, and he, as well as his wife Jazz, brother Victor and wife Rachel, and Mears are going to work hard to regularly update their inventory to meet customer needs.
The store is a new venture for all five co-owners, as it’s the first time any of them have owned a shop.
“There’s a certain kind of freedom in that,” Jazz Sharma said. “If a customer wants something, we can give it to them, and be able to sell whatever we want in order to make our customers happy. We’re looking forward to providing the best experience possible for our customers and the community.”
Becky Wilson, a longtime customer who lives on Road 222, added her thanks for it staying open when she stopped in for a morning coffee.
“I think it’s beautiful and it’s going to be very embracing with everything that goes on around here,” Wilson said. “We love the new owners, and I think the blessings will go around for everyone.”
Old Corral Grocery & Tackle is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Mears said those hours may be longer in the summer in order to provide goods to larger crowds.
Details: Old Corral Grocery & Tackle, (559) 683-7414, 41872 Road 222, Oakhurst.
