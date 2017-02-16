Expect one-way traffic to Yosemite until March, Caltrans says

Drivers on Highway 41 to and from Yosemite National Park should get used to one-way traffic, at least for around a month, Caltrans spokesman Cory Burkarth said Thursday.
Last week, a large sinkhole ripped open on the highway’s southbound lane in Fish Camp, near the intersection with Jackson Road. One-way controls have remained in place, 24 hours a day, as Caltrans crews assess the roadway.
Burkarth said crews discovered a 300-foot-long culvert pipe under the highway, about 36 inches in diameter, was in apparent disrepair and contributed to the erosion.
“The northbound side of the highway is structurally secure and remains open for traffic under 24 hour, one-way traffic controls,” Burkarth said. “The south side, not so much.”
Burkarth said a plan is underway to fix the hole and fully reopen the highway. He said Agee Construction of Clovis will perform emergency repairs by putting in base rock and other materials to secure the southbound lane.
“Once it’s secured, the lane will be repaved and and opened up,” Burkarth said.
Burkarth said the hole should be repaired by the middle of March, but continued storms may delay the work to a later date.
“This is a significant amount of work that needs to be done,” Burkarth said. “It’s going to be some intensive work.”
He said drivers should expect around five-minute delays as a result of the one-way controls. The estimated cost of the work could be up to $1 million, Burkarth said.
Drivers, as always, are reminded to “slow for the cone zone” to keep themselves and workers safe during construction.
