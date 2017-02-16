OB GYN at Adventist Health

Dr. Jonathan J. Mayer joined Dr. Stephen DeSantis (board-certified general surgeon) earlier this year in offering specialty care at the Adventist Health clinic. Both physicians are also members of the Madera Community Hospital medical staff.
Mayer is a diplomat of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He’s been delivering babies for 13 years, including in the U.S. Air Force. He has a Bachelor of Science in Cell and Molecular Biology from University of California, Los Angeles, and a Doctor of Medicine from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies.
He completed a general surgery internship at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi., and an OB-GYN residency at University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
Mayer is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG) and the American College of Surgeons (FACS). He has a sub-specialty in pediatric and adolescent gynecology.
“I love delivering babies,” Mayer said. “There’s nothing more important to me than the health of a mother and her baby.”
Married with three children, Mayer enjoys traveling, scuba diving and expanding his medical education.
He can be reached at Community Care - Oakhurst, 48677 Victoria Lane, (559) 683- 2711.
