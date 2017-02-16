Community view, week of Feb. 16

Kyra Cole, a junior student at Yosemite Falls, collected hundreds of dollars in donations for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, where she is nominated for its 2017 Student of the Year, inside The Cool Bean Cafe in Oakhurst on Friday, Feb. 10. Cole, whose father survived a cancer diagnosis, said she was motivated to fight blood cancer in any way she could. “When I started doing this weeks ago, more and more people started telling me they had cancer, or knew someone who did,” Cole said. “I also knew a past teacher had it, and of several friends who have been affected by it as well. So it’s extremely important to me to do this.” Cole’s goal is to raise several thousands of dollars to donate to the organization. Details: kyracole00@gmail.com, lporter@yosemiteusd.org.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
From left: Matt Torralba, Anna Marie dos Remedios and Deb Payne pour wine for Lisa Theis of KT-Lee Ranch Alpacas in North Fork inside Idle Hour Winery in Oakhurst during the Madera Wine Trail’s Wine & Chocolate Weekend Feb. 12. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase our wines to the larger community of Madera and the mountains,” said dos Remedios, who co-owns Idle Hour with Payne. “It’s so people can come up and enjoy the mountains, enjoy our local chefs and our local vendors, it’s a great weekend for us.” Matt Vaught, owner of new Fresno brewery Fortiter Brewing Company, stopped by with his fellow brewers to sample the wines.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Sierra Smith, a 2001 Yosemite High Graduate and a former Sierra Telephone employee became a Disney Legacy on January 24, 2017. Out of the more than 26,000 employees at Disneyland, only 100 individuals have received this award throughout the years, an award and honor inspired by Walt Disney’s personal example and lasting legacy. Smith has been with Disney for 10 years and works as VIP Guest Services Coordinator. The Walt Disney Legacy Award was designed to acknowledge top-performing cast (employees), crew, and Imagineers who put forth their very best for their guests, their fellow cast and the company as a whole. Smith is pictured with the general manager of both the Disneyland Hotel and the Grand California Hotel and Spa.
Submitted Photo
Anthony Ruiz, left, in a scene with Bree Stephens from Murder at the Cafe Noir. The Golden Chain Theatre’s comedy-murder-mystery diner show will be performed at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, 18 and 19. Directed by Jennifer (Piccolotti) Janine, the play is a spoof of the black and white Humphrey Bogart and Robert Mitchum movies of the 1940s. Detective Rick Archer (played by Cristien Dunkle) makes his way to the Cafe Noir having been hired to find his client’s runaway daughter, Sheila Wonderly (Bree Stephens). It just so happens that she is employed by the Cafe’s french owner, Madame Toureau (Heather Sconce). Along with a black market dealer (Robert Britt), a creole illegitimate daughter of a politician and a voodoo priestess (Lydia Mayberry), British barrister (Leonard Brown), the show is sure to keep audience members guessing between bursts of laughter. Tickets: Tickets are $47 per person and may be purchased online at goldenchaintheatre.org or by calling (559) 683-7112.
Steve Montalto
Special to Sierra Star