This week in community news

Man sets car on fire in Oakhurst
An unknown man reportedly set fire to a stolen car in Oakhurst last week, then put the vehicle in drive and let it roll down a hill into a tree near Cornerstone Counseling on Road 426, according to Sgt. Michael Schwab of the California Highway Patrol.
Witnesses reported seeing the man throw a flaming rag into a Ford Fiesta before letting it roll away where it jumped a curb and hit a tree, becoming engulfed in flames.
Firefighters and the CHP arrived around 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 to put the fire out, Schwab said.
Because of the extent of the damage, authorities were not able to gather evidence from it, and the man fled the area. The Fiesta was reported stolen in Oakhurst on Feb. 8, Schwab said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakhurst CHP office at (559) 658-6590.
Democratic Club
The Oakhurst Democratic Club will meet March 4 at Denny’s in Oakhurst. Breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m., with the program featuring David Lopez and Ralph Capone of the Griswold Mountain Detachment 1121 at 9:30. They will discuss various community efforts, particularly the proposed Veterans Memorial at Ahwahnee Hills Regional Park. Hector Guerra of VRPA Technologies will briefly outline highlights of the pending Madera County vote on a public safety tax.
The public is invited to attend, regardless of party affiliation.
Details: (559) 641-6617.
Tea Party meeting
John Pero, coordinator of the Oakhurst/Coarsegold Tea Party and a vocal critic of Measure L, will address reasons on why people should vote against the proposed public safety tax increase at his group’s next meeting at 6:30 p.m. inside the Best Western Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant in Oakhurst on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The group has a website called NoOnMeasureL.org.
Fresno City Councilman Steve Brandau will also attend the meeting, and speak about the battle brewing between President Donald Trump and California in regards to the idea of sanctuary cities. He’ll also discuss recent housing legislation passed in Fresno, and how to keep it from becoming law in Madera County.
Details: matp@sti.net, (559) 642-2921.
YHS production
Yosemite High School’s Advanced Theatre Arts class will present three one-act plays, scenes and monologues, called “In Process,” 6 p.m., Feb. 17, in the YHS theatre. The students have just performed this material at the Lenaea High School Theater Festival, the largest high school theater festival in California with more than 60 schools. Admission to ‘In Process’ is free.
Details: (559) 683-4667 ext. 256.
Job Fair
Madera and Mariposa counties will hold a Job Fair, 2-6 p.m., March 2, at the Madera County Office of Education (1105 S. Madera). Participating employers include Chawanakee, Mariposa, Raymond-Knowles, and Yosemite unified school districts.
Colleges and universities will provide information on degree and/or credential programs, as well as available jobs.
Bring your resume. Pre-register at Eventbrite.com, walk-ins also welcome.
Details: jobfair@maderacoe.us.
German Fest
Beginning at 6 p.m. March 11, the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 5th Annual German Fest Dinner Event.
The dinner costs $35 per person for an authentic, four-course German dinner with German beers and wines available for purchase at the bar. A raffle will also be held during the dinner, alongside a German band.
Details: (559) 683-7766, OakhurstChamber.com.
Diaper Drive
Diapers of all sizes are being collected now through March 1 for Helping Hands Pregnancy & Parenting Center. They can be dropped off at Sugar Pine Pizza (40487 Highway 41) Fridays through Wednesdays; at a drive-up booth in front of Vons, 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Feb. 25, or in front of Raley’s, 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Feb. 26. Financial donations to purchase diapers are also welcome.
This is Yosemite High School student Sonya Smith’s senior project.
Details: (559) 641-2277.
Gardening workshop
The Oakhurst Garden Club at True Value will hold an Earliest Spring Bloomers to Plant Now workshop, 1 p.m., Feb. 19. Learn how to create fairy and miniature gardens, best winter annuals for containers, and prettiest flowering trees.
Participants will receive a 20% coupon good for any plants.
Details: (559) 683-7117.
Vision of arts
Vision Academy of the Arts is seeking donations for a Showcase of Artists March 18. Donations are $10 or more for a balloon to include in an event raffle.
All donations are tax deductible.
Details: (559) 642-4329.
Staff report
